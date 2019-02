A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault after an incident in Kinsley.

The man was charged with assault following an incident close to Wakefield Road, Kinsley on Saturday evening.

He appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday morning, and was sent for trial at Leeds Crown Court, where he is expected to appear on Monday, March 18.

Images posted on social media showed that the air ambulance landed at the site shortly before 6pm.