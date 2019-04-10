Man charged with murder over Wakefield head-on death crash

A man has been charged with a murder following a Wakefield crash more than a year ago.

A 33-year-old woman died in the head-on smash on Denby Dale Road in Wakefield in 2018.

Her Kia Ce'ed was in collision with a BMW 118, close to the junction with Branch Road, shortly before 7am on Saturday, January 27.

She was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Detectives have how charged Jordan Howlett, 24, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, with murder.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning, April 10.