Man cut free from car after crash at accident blackspot near Pontefract

A driver was taken to hospital today after being injured in a road collision near Pontefract.

The crash happened on the A6201 Wrangbrook Lane in Upton at about 6.40am and involved an Audi car and a lorry.

The driver of the Audi, a man, was left trapped in the car and had to be cut free by firefighters from South Kirkby and Featherstone.

Watch commander James Ward, from South Kirkby Fire Station, said the man was “conscious and breathing” during the 20-minute rescue operation.

The incident happened near Railway Cottages, on a stretch of road that is regarded as an accident blackspot, with two fatal crashes having taken place there already this year.

Julie Marlow, 38, from Pontefract, died when her car was in collision with a lorry on Wrangbrook Lane in March.

Robert Tucker, 56, from Barnsley, was killed in a two-car crash on the road in February.