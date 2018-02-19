Man dead and woman fighting for life after head-on crash in Upton near Pontefract

A MAN has died and a woman is fighting for life in hospital following a head-on crash in Upton near Pontefract this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash on Wrangbrook Lane at Upton at around 7.30m today. (Mon Feb 19)

The 56-year-old man who died was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa van which was involved in collision with a red VW Golf .

The Golf was heading towards Upton having just left the A1 southbound, while the Corsa was heading towards the A1 having travelled from the Barnsley area, when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The 56-year-old male driver of the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene and the female driver of the Golf was seriously injured.

She was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Acting Sergeant Fiona Hoodless of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are investigating this fatal collision and would like to speak to anyone who can assist the enquiry.

“We would like to appeal for any witnesses and in particular anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the cars just prior to the crash taking place.

“Anyone who has footage or any information can contact MCET on 101 referencing police number 13180082888.”