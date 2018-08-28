Man dies in late-night Pontefract road smash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision, which occurred at 11.22pm yesterday evening, Monday August 28, on Cromwell Crescent in Pontefract.

A BMW X5 was travelling along the road when it collided with a parked Peugeot and Hyundai.

It came to rest after rolling in the carriageway, causing fatal injuries to the 35-year-old male driver.

Anyone who saw the BMW being driven prior to the incident or the collision itself is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can use the live-chat facility, via the ‘Contact Us’ section of the force website.