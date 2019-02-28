Man in serious condition after being hit by decommissioned ambulance on M1 slip road

A man is in a serious condition after he was hit by a decommissioned ambulance on an M1 slip road earlier today.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 11.29am today (Thursday) to the entry slip road at junction 44 of the M1 in Rothwell.

The force has confirmed a man is now in a serious condition after being hit by the ex-emergency response vehicle, which is now owned by a member of the public.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to the northbound slip road at junction 44 of the M1 at 11.29am.

"A male is in a serious condition after colliding with a decommissioned ambulance car owned by a member of the public."

The air ambulance was called to the scene and the road was closed while emergency services attended the incident.

The road has now re-opened.