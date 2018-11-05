Man injured by unexploded firework in Pontefract

The unexploded firework was found at Pontefract Racecourse
The unexploded firework was found at Pontefract Racecourse

A man was injured after an unexploded firework went off in his hand.

Police confirmed that they had been called to Pontefract Racecourse at about 1.16pm on Sunday, November 4 after a caller reported her husband had received a hand injury from an item they had found.

The man recieved a hand injury from the unexploded firework.

The man recieved a hand injury from the unexploded firework.

Officers attended the scene and determined that the man had picked up an unexploded firework which went off in his hand.

A widely shared Facebook post about the incident mistakenly suggested that an explosive device had been found at Pontefract Park.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended at Pontefract Racecourse on Sunday afternoon to a report of a man suffering cuts to his hands from what was later determined to be a ball firework.

“Officers made a search of the area but did not find any unused fireworks present.”

Officers determined the man had picked up an unexploded firework which went off in his hand.

Officers determined the man had picked up an unexploded firework which went off in his hand.