Man stabbed in Wakefield flats fight

A person was stabbed during a fight between groups of men in a Wakefield block of flats.

Officers were called to Buckingham Drive at about 8.30pm on Monday night to a report of a brawl between men.

A 33 year-old man suffered non-life-threatening stab injuries in the incident while a 24-year-old man also received injuries to his body.

Both males were taken to hospital for treatment.

Four men aged 33, 24, 37 and 27 were arrested in connection with the incident.

Enquiries remain ongoing today by Wakefield District CID.

Det Insp Dave Rogerson of Wakefield CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and would like to speak to anyone who saw this disorder incident at flats on Buckingham Drive.

“Anyone who has information is asked to call Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180322770.

“Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”