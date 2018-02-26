Man suffers 'significant' facial injuries after brawl outside Wakefield shop

A man suffered "significant" facial injuries after a brawl outside a shop in Wakefield.

The incident happened outside Manchester Super Stores, in Park Lodge Lane, at about 4pm on Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a group of Asian men fighting outside the shop in Eastmoor.

When they arrived, they found a man who had suffered serious injuries to his face.

The victim, 26, said a brick had been thrown through his car window.

He was taken to hospital.

Detective Inspector Jordan Piper, of Wakefield District Police, said: “We are investigating this incident in which a man has suffered significant facial injuries as a result if a reported altercation outside a business premises.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw to has information about a group of Asian men fighting outside the store or who saw the incident in which a brick was thrown through a car window."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101, referencing crime number 13180089816.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.