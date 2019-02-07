Marks & Spencer 'Love Sausage' launch for Valentine's Day sparks comical reactions

Marks and Spencer wants you to enjoy its “love sausage” this Valentine’s Day.

A tweet sent out by the store earlier today is asking: "Are you ready for our Love Sausage?”

It went on to encourage people to “say it with sausages”, and tag who you’ll be sharing your “love sausage” with this Valentine's Day.

The ‘Love Sausage’, costs £5 and will be available in stores from February 8. It features two sausages wrapped in bacon then bent into the shape of a loveheart. The whole thing is, apparently, lightly truffled.

It has been described by the retailer as being the “ultimate meaty delight for Valentine’s breakfast in bed”.

