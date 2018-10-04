Marsden Jazz Festival 2018: when is it, who is playing and how to get tickets

Music fans can look forward to a three-day long event this October, as Marsden Jazz Festival makes its return with an exciting line up of jazz, crafts, food and drink.

Founded in 1992, the event is one of the UK's longest established jazz festivals, featuring an exciting offering of traditional old school jazz to more contemporary melodies.

Composer Jonny Mansfield's Elftet will perform a special commission which sets five poems by Simon Armitage in a combination of song and spoken word

The festival will take place at various venues around Marsden from Friday 12 to Saturday 14 October, and will celebrate all things jazz, showcasing a range of musical talent from both local and internationally-acclaimed artists.

Who will be playing?

Headliners for this year's event include former Jazz Warriors member and Blue Note artist Orphy Robinson, The Ben Crosland All-Star Quintet, Mad Jack and the Hatters and Manchester’s Beats & Pieces Big Band, among a varied line-up of other artists.

The soul-tinged vocals of Polly Gibbons will feature on the Saturday, while Sunday will present the rare opportunity to hear Keith Tippett perform a two-piano duet with composer Matthew Bourne at St Bartholomew's.

Matthew Bourne and Keith Tippet will join forces for a unique concert on Sunday 14 October

Other highlights include composer Jonny Mansfield's Elftet performing the world premiere of On Marsden Moor, a special commission which sets five poems by Marsden-born poet Simon Armitage in a combination of song and spoken word.

As well as enjoying an impressive musical offering, festival goers can also get involved in creative workshops.

The 'Mob' workshop offers a chance to let imagination run wild, with attendees tasked with making instruments out of junk materials such as balloons and straws, while the 'Beats & Pieces' event presents a chance to work with some of the top musicians working in British jazz.

What else is on offer?

A lively street parade will take place at 12.30pm on the Saturday, featuring a nine-piece rock influenced brass band supported by children playing plastic trombones and trumpets.

The parade will start at the top of Peel Street and finish at the village green, and promises to draw the crowds.

And while music may be the heart of the festival, attendees can look forward to tucking into a tasty selection of food and drink at the artisan market in Marsden's Victorian park.

Performances over the long weekend will take place in various village pubs, clubs and other buildings, as well as at four outdoor stages, offering plenty of options to soak up some live music.

How to buy tickets

Around three quarters of the events during the three day event are free to attend.

Events which do have an admission charge are listed on the festival's events page, with prices starting from less than £10.