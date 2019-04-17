Mayor offers his support to city’s first time buyers

The Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield have attended a First Time Buyer event hosted by Halifax.

The Mayor, Coun Stuart Heptinstall, spoke at the gathering about his experience as a Halifax customer, and as a first time buyer himself with Halifax, when he obtained his first ever mortgage. He also talked about all the plans Wakefield has to develop over 7,000 new homes in the next 15 years.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor said: “Apart from being the rhubarb capital, Wakefield is ranked as one of the country’s fastest growing economies. It is made up of a rich tapestry or urban and rural landscapes, each bringing unique assets and attributes that together make the district a great place to live, do business, and visit.

“With 70 per cent of residents living within one mile of open countryside, an ingredient for good physical and mental health and wellbeing, attracting visitors and providing vital green infrastructure. Plus Wakefield benefits from a superb location and areas of excellent transport.

“Wakefield is also hugely proud to be the only place outside of London that is home to two Art Fund’s Museum of the Year winners - Yorkshire Sculpture Park, and The Hepworth Wakefield.”

The event was held to raise awareness of the house-buying process, deposits required, schemes available and general queries that customers often have in regards to purchasing a house.

Caroline Earley, from Halifax, said: “Hopefully this event demonstrated how much help and support is out there during the house purchasing process. We helped over 27 customers that afternoon and feedback from customers was really positive.”