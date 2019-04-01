MCard ticket scheme goes paperless

Travelling on any bus or train in West Yorkshire just got a whole lot easier.

The West Yorkshire Ticketing Company (WYTCL), responsible for MCard, the local, multi-operator ticketing scheme, has announced that rail users will no longer require paper counterparts when they top up their rail travel on a smart MCard.

Rail ticket machines, Travel Centres and Payzones will stop issuing rail counterparts from April 2019 as rail ticket inspectors will use smartcard readers to scan and validate MCards.

Richard Armitage, Chair of the West Yorkshire Ticketing Company, a not-for-profit joint venture between West Yorkshire’s bus and rail operators and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “This is great news for MCard. We’ve worked closely with rail operators to ensure their ticket inspectors have the technology to validate smartcards. Now all customers need is their MCard to travel on the bus and train. No paper counterparts are required.

“This also means that customers can now top-up their MCards with weekly and monthly bus and rail travel from MCard ticket machines at Bradford Interchange, Castleford, Dewsbury, Halifax, Huddersfield, Keighley, Leeds, Pontefract and Wakefield Bus Stations.

“Plus by not printing counterparts, we’ll be using less paper which can only be a good thing for the environment.

“I would urge anyone who has never used MCard before to give it a try. Our tickets offer unlimited travel on all bus and rail operator services throughout West Yorkshire and it’s easy to find out more online at m-card.co.uk”.