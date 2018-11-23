McDonald’s franchisee celebrates a decade in business

Anne Wainwright is celebrating 10 years as a McDonald’s franchisee.

She will take over the running of her seventh restaurant - at Cathedral Retail Park in Wakefield - which will be her third in the area.

She started her career as a McDonald’s franchisee in 2008 when she took over the running over the Colton Mill restaurant in Leeds. Since then she has grown her restaurant group to seven restaurants across Wakefield and Leeds, employing 700 people.

She said: “I am proud to reach this milestone of 10 years as a McDonald’s franchisee in West Yorkshire, particularly as a woman in business.

“Taking on the restaurant in Cathedral Retail Park means I can continue to invest in the local area and people, and grow the restaurant group across Wakefield and Leeds.

“Over the past 10 years, I have enjoyed getting to know and giving back to the local community and I look forward to getting to know the community around Ings Road.”