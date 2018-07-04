Meeting to discuss travellers’ site that has been approved

A PLANNING application for a travellers’ patch which was approved by the government despite more than 200 letters of objection will be discussed by councillors today.

Members of Leeds City Council’s North and East Plans Panel rejected the proposal for a family to live at a site bordering Green Belt land off Hollinhurst in Allerton Bywater last year.

But the decision was overturned after the applicant appealed to the government.

The application was to allocate the land for a mobile home, two touring caravans and a “day room”.

The local authority’s reasons for rejecting the plans included the plan potentially creating an “overdevelopment” of a small site and it impacting on the area’s character.

A recent report from the planning inspectorate rubbished these claims and reversed the decision.