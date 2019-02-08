Members of WASPI hold first of many demonstrations in Castleford

A group of determined women say they will continue to protest every week in Castleford over the Government’s handling of pensions.

Members of WASPI (Women Against State Pension Injustice) gathered near to the entrance of Xscape at noon last Saturday for the first of what could be indefinite weekly demonstrations.

Determined: Catherine Dwyer (above) and campaigners protesting in Castleford on Saturday.

The group is angry at the way the pensionable age for women was raised from 60 to 65.

For those born between 1950 and 1955, many were caught unaware after the legislation was sped up and left many having to wait years longer for their pensions.

Saturday’s placard-waving protest was part of the ‘Wall of Women’, a national campaign by WASPI groups around the country.

Joint co-ordinator for the Castleford, Catherine Dwyer said: “It was our first one and it was really good. We have a few coming back next week.

“We had support from passing motorists. It’s definitely gathering momentum.”’