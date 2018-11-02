Memorial to the fallen for Armistice Day in Havercroft

A memorial to the people who died in the First World War has been installed in Havercroft to mark the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

The memorial and seating, at Havercroft Green, was paid for with a £15,000 grant from Wakefield Council matched by a similar amount from Havercroft with Cold Hiendley Parish Council.

Parish council chairman Albert Manifield said: “It was very important to us to remember those who died the Great War.

“We knew it was something we had to do in memory of those hundreds of thousands of people.”

Work is yet to be completed with a fence and other details to be completed.

A community grant of £20,000 was also awarded to renovate a church community centre roof at Hemsworth Christian Fellowship. Wakefield Council has now invested nearly £2m in 250 community projects across the district through its Local Capital Grants Programme.

The scheme provides £50,000 for each ward to use for specific projects identified by ward councillors through working with residents, voluntary and community groups.

Since April this year, 33 new projects have been approved, from a total of £288,000.

Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “This programme is a positive way of investing in the future of the district to benefit everyone.

“It is great to see the funding being used to make a real difference to local communities.”

Projects completed so far have included new benches and litter bins in parks, improvements at children’s play areas, and projects at sports grounds.

The capital grants programme can, in some cases, also help community groups when applying for additional funding to support their projects.

Organisations that are eligible to be considered for a grant need to contact their local councillor in the first instance to discuss their ideas.