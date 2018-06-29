Menu revamp helps The Grill Pit speak easy

With Whisky bottles lining the walls, a speakeasy in the basement and a monthly challenge that has defeated many a customer, The Grill Pit certainly brings a new element of fun to the city centre.

The restaurant itself is a fairly classy affair, serving up a variety of burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, steaks and even meaty skewers. A steady stream of classic rock plays in the background as diners’ taste buds are treated.

Since opening in July 2012, The Grill Pit has built up something of a reputation. Their Man v Food challenges offer guests the chance at a free meal if they can finish their food in 30 minutes. This month’s challenge features a 24 inch spicy burrito, 1lb of fries and a pint of milkshake.

Faye Capitano manages The Grill Pit and its downstairs neighbour Jock’s Cavern. She said: “We have just recently changed the menu, about two months ago, so everything is fresh food now, all local food.

“We make our own mozzarella sticks that other people would cook from frozen. All our suppliers are local.”

Despite the meat-heavy focus, The Grill Pit has plenty of gluten free and vegetarian options for their customers.

Faye also confirmed that the restaurant’s Pit Burger, which she described as “a mini challenge” by itself, will be returning to the menu soon.

The restaurant also provides a number of weekly deals, including free nachos every Tuesday and unlimited ribs and wings on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Suitable for everyone from young families to large parties, The Grill Pit is situated on the Bull Ring and is open seven days a week.

Look out below: Directly underneath the restaurant is Jock’s Cavern, a spirit, craft beer and cocktail speakeasy. In the middle of the city centre, it can be the start of a great night, or the end of a great meal.

Faye said: “In the bar downstairs we have a country night and a jazz and soul night once a month, a DJ on a Friday and we’ve live music from acoustic bands every Tuesday.”