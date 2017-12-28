Met Office issue amber alert for heavy snow

The Met Office is expecting more snow than first predicted after issuing an amber warning for Wakefield and the district.

Snow was forecast for first thing Friday morning and a yellow warning was in place, but this has since been reclassified.

It was thought snow would begin falling at 6am on Friday, but this has been brought forward to 4am and could continue until late morning.

Some rain is still forecast for the subsequent hours.

However, temperatures are expected to rise once again to almost 10c by the weekend which is likely to remove any lingering snow and ice.