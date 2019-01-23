Met Office issue fresh yellow weather warning for ice as snow could strike Wakefield

Experts at the Met Office have issued a new yellow weather warning for Wakefield as temperatures are set to plummet once again.

There is also the possibility of rain, sleet and snow showers hitting the city in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Sleet, snow and ice are forecast for tomorrow morning.

The fresh warning is in place between 6pm today (Wednesday) and 11am tomorrow.

The Met Office warning says: "Another cold night with a risk of ice, either where surfaces remain wet from daytime showers, or where further wintry showers fall onto frozen surfaces during the night and on Thursday morning.

"Showers will be a mix of rain, sleet and snow, with some slight accumulations possible, mainly above 200 metres"

Today:

A crisp, cold start to Wednesday, with a widespread frost and icy patches. Largely sunny and dry although a few wintry showers are possible along the coast during the morning. Feeling cold despite some light winds. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Tonight:

A mainly clear evening, allowing temperatures to fall rapidly below freezing. Turning cloudier later, with a light scattering of rain, sleet and snow showers but a risk of ice. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Thursday:

Cold again on Thursday, with a widespread frost and perhaps freezing fog locally. Bright or sunny, with coastal showers possible, then rain during the evening, preceded by hill snow. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Breezy and less cold on Friday, with rain and hill fog. Rain clearing south on Saturday, then increasingly windy with wintry showers into Sunday, and a risk of gales locally.