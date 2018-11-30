Mexican takeaway Mendez granted alcohol licence despite residents' fears

A new Mexican takeaway has been given permission to sell alcohol, despite concerns from its neighbours that it would make issues with noise and litter worse.

Mendez, on Leeds Road in Outwood, intends to sell bottled beers, wine and cocktails alongside food.

People living nearby had expressed fears that granting the business the licence would attract drinkers leaving the local pubs.

But the takeaway's manager, Ben Robinson, insisted that he was not targeting such people as customers and that only 10 per cent of its orders were made over the counter.

Mr Robinson also said that alcohol would only be sold alongside food orders with a minimum spend of £10.

Mendez was given permission to trade for an extra hour every evening, so they can now close at midnight rather than 11pm.

In a written account explaining their reasons behind granting the licence, councillors said: "The alcohol is only a small part of the business and would

be conditioned on the licence to this effect and the additional hour for late night refreshment would also have stringent conditions applied to promote the licensing objectives.

"Whilst there are already a large number of outlets selling alcohol for consumption on and off the premises in the locality, this is not a consideration that can be taken in to account and the application must be judged on its own merits and the proposed measures to be put in place."

Mr Robinson told a licensing meeting last Monday that though Mendez had only been open a month, he had taken out a five year lease on the premises and that he was "here for the long-term".

He also added he would continue to talk to neighbours to address their concerns.