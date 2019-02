A new micro pub could open in Pontefract town centre if proposals are granted planning permission.

The property at 25 Beastfair is next to the Malt Shovel pub could be converted from a hair and beauty salon into a craft ale and gin bar.

The plans submitted to Wakefield Council show the pub being spread over the ground and first floor with seats for around 60 customers.

In a statement on behalf of the applicant, he says the pub will offer a ‘niche market’ not currently available in the town.