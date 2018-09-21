Midwife suspended for causing ‘significant harm’ to patients

A midwife employed by Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust has been suspended for misconduct.

A Nursing and Midwifery Council (NCM) heard that Georgina Elizabeth McKenzie, who worked as a midwife and Pinderfields at Dewsbury hospitals, fell short of expected the expected standards of her profession.

A hearing was told she refused to give pain medication to a patient in her care, which was considered to be “reprehensible” by the NCM panel.

The panel was told she pushed a father’s hand away from his child and did not explain why.

It was also told she did not start to monitor a baby’s heart rate in a “timely” manner, which increased the risk of harm.

A report published by the NCM following the hearing said: “Miss McKenzie did not treat the patients with kindness, respect or compassion.

“The panel was of the view that Miss McKenzie’s behaviour has clearly caused significant harm to a number of patients in her care.

“The panel therefore decided that a finding of current impairment is necessary on the grounds of public protection.”

The panel heard McKenzie suffered from health problems and workplace bullying at the time the incidents took place.

McKenzie was given a nine-month suspension order and an 18 month interim suspension order by the council.