Minsthorpe Community College earns ‘record-breaking’ A Level results

Students at Minsthorpe Community College have been praised for their “record-breaking” A Level results.

An impressive 19 per cent of the college’s results were awarded an A* or A, the highest possible grades.

Thanks to their impressive results, 85 percent of students from the college will be able to attend their first choice universities in September.

Of these, 94 percent will be the first generation of their family to enter higher education.

In a statement, the college said: “College outcomes have once again gone from strength to strength, ensuring the highest quality of education for young people in the area.

“The individual success stories at Minsthorpe Community College continue unabated as we are witnessing an ongoing improvement in sixth form outcomes, giving our students the opportunity to continue with their education or to enter the world of work.

“This has been achieved as a direct result of the hard work of all our students, parents and staff and we are delighted with their results and proud of their achievements.”

The college gave special mention to “numerous individual student successes,” including Liam Hurdiss, who earned two A* grades, Chloe Key who received A*AB and Carrie Williams, who achieved Distinction* Distinction* Distinction.