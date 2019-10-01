Missed bin collections in Wakefield spark big rise in complaints

There's been a sharp rise in the number of complaints being made to Wakefield Council about missed bin collections.

An internal report said that there had been "significantly" more complaints made to the local authority about waste, and bin rounds in particular, between April and June this year.

It comes amid an increase in complaints about council's service generally.

The report which will go before a meeting of councillors next week.

It said: "The number of stage one complaints received has increased, with the number upheld or partially upheld also increasing.

"In Quarter One (the first three months of the financial year) there was a significant increase in the volume of complaints relating to waste (mainly missed bins)."

A total of 174 Stage One complaints were made about waste services between April 2018 and March 2019, the council's Cabinet was told last month.

And 71 of those related to the quality of the service, while a further 39 were about staff conduct.

Waste remains the most complained about issue, with roads maintenance, traffic issues and planning applications also being common gripes with residents.

Local Democracy Reporting Service