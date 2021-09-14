Missing Lofthouse woman last seen near Edinburgh

Charlotte Flynn, aged 24, was reported missing Monday afternoon, with concerns for her welfare.

She was driving a yellow Volkswagen panel van, registration P971MHK, and it is believed she is in Scotland after her vehicle was last seen on the A1 south of Edinburgh this morning.

She is described as white with blonde hair and wears glasses.

Charlotte and her van.

Anyone who has seen Charlotte or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 992 of September 13 or online via the live chat.