A missing teenager was last seen in Leeds last week.

Sharon Demeterova, 15, was seen in Moortown on Friday, said West Yorkshire Police.

She is known to visit Wakefield, Castleford, Horbury and Normanton.

Sharon is described as a white female with very long black hair, 4.2m tall, of medium build, and was wearing black Nike tracksuit bottoms, a hooded top and puffa jacket and grey Adidas trainers.