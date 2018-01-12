Mobile home retirement community could be built on former Hemsworth Colliery

Part of the former Hemsworth Colliery site could be turned into a retirement community for the over fifties.

Plans have been drawn up to site up to 71 residential mobile homes on vacant green belt land off Wentworth Terrace in the town, close to Fitzwilliam Country Park and Hemsworth Miners Social Club.

Remaining structures from the pit would be demolished.

Planning documents submitted to Wakefield Council state: The proposed development would solely cater for the over fifties as a retirement park.

"It would provide low cost accommodation for local retired residents who wish to release equity from their homes for their retirement, whilst retaining their independence."

They continue: "This in turn would free up more traditional houses elsewhere in the local area, thus helping families who need these homes and stimulating the wider housing market.

The homes would be sold on long leaseholds.