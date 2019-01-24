Moonlight drive-in cinema’s offer to customers as mystery still surrounds disappearance

Disappointed customers of Moonlight Drive-In Cinemas have been offered the chance to exchange their tickets for showings at a different event.

Mystery still surrounds the disappearance of the cinema chain last month.

Customers at sites across the country, including at the cinema’s Castleford site, say they were “let down” by the company, who they claim failed to screen films to which they had bought advance tickets.

READ: Mystery surrounds Castleford’s Moonlight Drive-In Cinema

But now, hundreds of customers are being offered the chance to exchange their tickets for films hosted by a different company.

Wakefield-based events company SB12 Entertainment is working with Groupon, who sold tickets to several Moonlight showings, to offer customers the chance to exchange their tickets for films at a new drive-in cinema, to be held in the city next month.

The company, who have held successful drive-in cinema events in the past, will screen eight films at Wakefield’s Redbeck Motel on Saturday, February 16 and Sunday, February 17.

Shaun Bielby, manager of SB12 entertainment, said: “People won’t be losing money or be let down again.

READ: Moonlight Cinema mystery has ‘let families down’

“Valentine’s Day is a time for couples but we have also added a variety of films to accommodate for those couples who might like a scary film or even to take the children to see a film.”

Shaun says he is also willing to organise tickets for those who booked directly through Moonlight Cinemas.

A spokesperson for Groupon said: “In order to avoid disappointing our film fans, we have been in contact with a local supplier and have found a suitable replacement deal so they don’t have to miss out.

“Should any customer need to get in touch they can email us at support@groupon.co.uk and we will be happy to assist.”

Contact SB12 Entertainment on 07592 141643 for details.