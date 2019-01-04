Displays were put on at Eamon Timmons' Martial Arts Academy.

Moorthorpe martial arts students have all the right moves

It was all kicking off at a Moorthorpe martial arts centre as students celebrated the end of the year with a presentation of their moves.

Around 50 students took part in the performance at ET Martial Arts Academy in front of parents, while top pupils were given awards for their work.

Displays were put on at Eamon Timmons' Martial Arts Academy.
Displays were put on at Eamon Timmons' Martial Arts Academy.
Allan McKenzie
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Eamon Timmons with his award winners of 2018 at the ET Martial Arts Academy.
Eamon Timmons with his award winners of 2018 at the ET Martial Arts Academy.
Allan McKenzie
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Martial arts performances were held at the Moorthorpe academy.
Martial arts performances were held at the Moorthorpe academy.
Allan McKenzie
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Displays are put on at Eamon Timmons' Martial Arts Academy.
Displays are put on at Eamon Timmons' Martial Arts Academy.
Allan McKenzie
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2