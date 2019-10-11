Moped rider escapes serious injury, but not the police

A moped rider avoided serious injury after colliding with a car, but could find himself in trouble with the law.

The crash happened at the junction of the Highfield Road and Westfield Road in Horbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite extensive damage to the grey moped, the rider had a lucky escape, while the occupants of the car did not duffer any injury.

But taking to Facebook, the police said: "Enquiries ongoing but the motorcyclist may have an even bigger headache due to not having the appropriate documents."

