More 20mph zones could be installed in district’s ‘busy areas’

​New 20mph zones for busy could be rolled out across the district if plans are approved.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet will meet next week and discuss the possibility of installing 20mph zones outside more schools, in densely-populated residential areas and town and city centre streets to help improve safety.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways at Wakefield Council, said: “With evidence growing which shows the benefits of 20mph schemes, we are considering introducing a 20mph speed limit policy for busy places where lots of people gather.”

Wakefield Council first brought in 20mph schemes in the district 25 years ago and recent in-depth studies carried out elsewhere in England have indicated a range of health and well-being of benefits.

However, some suggest that 20mph zones are not enforceable and questions remain over their validity.

The issue will be discussed at the cabinet’s monthly meeting, held at Ossett Town Hall, on Monday starting at 10.30am.

If the policy is approved the council would introduce 20mph schemes on a priority basis, which would be assessed on certain criteria including how it would reduce the risk of accidents and speed of traffic and improve the environment.

Initial grant funding would also be sought.