More snow predicted across the district for Friday

Snow is being forecast once again overnight throughout the Wakefield district.

Although the Met Office has not issued a weather warning, a combination of snow and rain is predicted from midnight with flurries expected throughout Friday.

Temperatures will also struggle to get above 2c.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Council says it will continue to grit main routes, but admitted that alternate rain and snow is washing away much of the salt.

On Tuesday evening, roads around the district were left gridlocked as cars struggled to grip the road.

Neil Rodgers, Wakefield Council’s service director for planning, transportation and highways, said: “Our fleet of gritters were out throughout the evening and overnight to help keep the main roads moving.

“The mixture of rain, sleet and snow made for difficult conditions and the volume of rain that fell in advance of the heavier snowfall reduced the effectiveness of the grit.

“The grit bins have also all been filled, ready for people to use, and we’ve been out checking town and city centre precincts and footways to treat ice and frost.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the weather forecast, ready to quickly take action again when needed.”