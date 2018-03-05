More than £2 million could be spent on new ‘care hubs’ for the district

Around £2.2 million looks set to be spent by Wakefield Council on developing hubs to improve health and social care services for the elderly and vulnerable.

Proposals are to be put before the council’s cabinet next week to set up a new ‘Connecting Care’ hub at Holywell Centre in Castleford.

It also includes improvements and redevelopments for the Waterton and Bullenshaw Connecting Care Hubs in Wakefield and Hemsworth, so they can become a base for more health and social staff.

Coun Pat Garbutt, (pictured)Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for health, said: “We share a vision with our partners in the NHS and the voluntary sector for all of the district’s citizens to enjoy healthy lives.

“This proposal will support joined-up health and social care services to make it easier for people in poor health to get the support they need, from people with the right skills and in the right place.”

By offering more care and support at an early stage to vulnerable adults, the plan is to also reduce the numbers of people going to accident and emergency units, help support hospital discharge and reduce care home admissions. The council suggests that investing in buildings would enable more specialist staff to be based in the district’s Connecting Care Hubs.

It could enable staff, including mental health and social care staff, administrative workers, physiotherapists, pharmacists and dieticians to work more closely together, and to share information so that they can help people who have many complex needs.

The cabinet will make their decision at the monthly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, March 6.