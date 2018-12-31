More than 7,000 complaints made against Wakefield noisy neighbours

JUST Two prosecutions have been made against noisy neighbours in Wakefield in the past three years - despite more than 7,000 complaints.

Figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show that 7,156 noise complaints have been made to Wakefield Council since 2016.

Noise abatement notices were issued for 59 complaints, one for every 121 complaints received.

Just two prosecutions were pursued during this period - one for every 3,578 complaints.

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment and streetscence, said the majority of the complaints were resolved with an informal conversation.

He said: “When this approach does not work we will investigate the complaint thoroughly.”

Leeds City Council have received 23,350 noise complaints since 2016 - 9,735 in 2016; 10,341 last year; and 3,274 up to March this year.

Over the whole period, it served 1,095 noise abatement notices - one for ever 21 complaints received - and took court action in just eight cases.

A spokesperson for the authority said it takes tackling nuisance noise is a “top priority” and it has seen encouraging results since launching an enhanced service tackling the issue in 2014.

He said it uses “every tool” at its disposal to put a stop to the blight of noise nuisance on communities. He said: “We’ve found that the issuing of Noise Abatement Notices, for example, has proved to be a positive deterrent in stopping this problem, alongside other measures such as the seizure of equipment, before we decide to prosecute, which is always a last resort.”

“We will not hesitate to take this step through the courts if necessary and appropriate.”

Campaign group HomeOwners Alliance offers advice to those suffering the blight of noisy neighbours.

Chief executive Paula Higgins said: “Noisy neighbours can be a real nightmare for homeowners. We know that it can be tricky for councils to deal with, but action is needed.”