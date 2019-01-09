Morrisons cafe deal means a family of four can eat for just £10 - and there’s no washing up

Morrisons Cafe has introduced its best-ever deal that will see families of four enjoy food and drink for just £10.

The deal will be available until February 3 in all of the supermarket’s cafes.

At a time of year when customers are most likely to feel the pinch, the deal - which includes four mains, four drinks and two pieces of fruit - gives families on a budget the opportunity to dine out.

Adults can choose from a range of popular meals from the recently updated menu including hand-battered fish and chips, freshly prepared chicken and avocado salad or the Morrisons Makes it Burger which is handmade by butchers in store, as well as drinks such as soft drinks or coffee. For the kids, the offer includes kid size chicken nuggets or spaghetti Bolognese along with drinks such as Tropicana or milk. Children will also receive a piece of fruit.

Helen Tordoff, head of café at Morrisons, said: “We’ve listened to our customers and we know that this is the time of year when they might feel the pinch. We know that families want to be able to eat out and we hope that by offering this deal, we can help them afford an enjoyable cafe meal without the washing up.”

Customers can order any main from the café menu – just some of the dishes included are beef lasagne, chicken and avocado salad, vegetarian macaroni cheese, chunky steak pie, bangers and mish, British beefburger, betteroot, red pepper and quinoa burger and a child’s cheese pizza, sausage and Yorkshire pudding or snack pack.

For more information visit my.morrisons.com/blog/food/new-cafe-menu/