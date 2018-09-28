Morrisons staff celebrate centre’s 30th anniversary

Morrisons Distribution centre celebrated its 30th anniversary in Wakefield with a free party for employees.

The celebration, held earleir this month featured a BBQ, tombola, bottle raffle, cake stall and a DJ to celebrate three decades of hard work.

Police stall

The distribution centre, which is located on the Junction 41 industrial estate, opened in 1988. It receives deliveries of food which are unloaded, checked, stored before they are dispatched to stores across the region.

The event also raised money for CLIC Sergeant, a childhood cancer charity.

Benjamin Johnson has a ride in one of the supermarket trucks.