Motorcyclist, 29, killed in Castleford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Castleford yesterday (Sunday) afternoon in which a 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed.

The collision happened on Lumley Street at around 5.23pm and was involving a green Kawasaki motorcycle and a blue Vauxhall Zafira.

The Zafira had been travelling in the direction of Whitwood, with the motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction towards Castleford town centre when the vehicles were in collision.

The rider of the motorcycle, 29-year-old Gareth Lacy from Castleford, was fatally injured in the collision.

The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and has now been released while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw either of the vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision to contact police.

Officers in the Major Collision Enquiry Team would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident or of the moments prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1253 of 06/01.