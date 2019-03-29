Motorcyclist dies after crashing into roundabout at South Elmsall

A man died after crashing into a roundabout on Doncaster Road in South Elmsall on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 3.50pm to the A638 Doncaster Road at the junction with Elmsall Drive, to reports of a motorcycle being involved in a collision.

The man was driving along Doncaster Road in the direction of Doncaster, when he collided with a roundabout.

No other vehicles were involved.

UPDATE: Police name motorcyclist who died after crashing into South Elmsall roundabout

Detectives in the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the motorcycle prior to the collision to contact police.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police quoting crime reference 13190151290 on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat101