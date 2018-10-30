Motorcyclist hospitalised after incident in town centre

A motorcycle driver was taken to hospital after a collision in Castleford town centre last night.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called yesterday at 4.20pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a black Ford Focus and a black Aprilia motorcycle on Bridge Street.”

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital and the road was reopened at around 9pm.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting Log 1242 of October 29, 2018.