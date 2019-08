A motorist was left trapped in their vehicle following an early-morning smash in Wakefield.

The call was received by the fire service at 5.45am on Sunday that a car was in a ditch on Ouchthorpe Lane.

Crews were mobilised from Wakefield and Ossett along with technical rescue unit and support crew from Cleckheaton.

Fire crews rescued the casualty from the vehicle and they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.