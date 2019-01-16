Motorists warned to avoid pavement or double-yellow parking at city park

Motorists are being warned not to park across pavements and on double yellow lines following a rise in complaints at Thornes Park.

Officers have been increasing patrols around the park as a result and found numerous vehicles blocking walkways.

A police spokesman said: “This has meant that parents with small children and prams, disabled and elderly people have had to walk into the road to get round.

“We would ask that drivers have consideration for other users of the park, and make sure your vehicle is parked correctly.

“There is a large car park higher up, which can be used. Please make use of this car park, and walk to the sports centre.”

The issue comes just months after parents successfully campaigned to prevent parking times being limited at Thornes Park.

Wakefield Council had proposed to introduce a maximum three-hour stay at the stadium, the Holmfield car park and at Stork Lodge cafe - to bring them in line with other parks and leisure sites under its control.

But they were inundated with objections and opted to scrap the plans.