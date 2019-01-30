Motorway closures planned in Wakefield as work on M1 noise barrier begins

Motorists face delays while diversions are in place as work to install a new noise barrier next to the M1 near Wakefield gets under way.

The southbound entry and northbound exit slip roads to the M1 at junction 39 for Durkar will be closed every night this week up to and including Saturday.

The southbound entry slip road to the M1 at junction 39 for Durkar will be affected by the closures. Picture: Google.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and diversion routes will be in place.

One lane will also be closed on the southbound entry and northbound exit slip roads until April.

Once completed, the pioneering barrier will not only serve to reduce noise for local residents but will also act as a safety barrier.

For the latest updates, follow #M1NoiseBarrier on Twitter.