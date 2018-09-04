Mouthwatering Mexican meals this Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week

Try something different for dinner this week with a special offer from Casa Loca, in honour of the first Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week.

The Mexican restaurant, at 4-6 Providence Street, serves food inspired by San Francisco’s famous Mission District, and is this week offering two courses for £10 and three for £15.

Casa Loca, on Providence Street.

Start with a classic serving of tortilla chips, served with a selection of salsa dips, followed by a choice of meals for two.

Try a short rib of beef served with crispy onions, or a portion of 24 hour braised pork el pastor with crackling. Both meals include your choice of two sides and taco tortillas.

Finish off the meal with a Mexican classic - sea salt caramel and chocolate churros.

If Mexican isn’t your style, why not give something else a go? Restaurant features lunch and evening offers from around the globe.

Try The Grill Pit’s chilli and cheese dog, or take your tastebuds on a Mediterranean adventure with Delphi.

To see the full restaurant week menu, click here.

Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week has been organised by Wakefield BID and runs from Saturday, September 1 to Friday, September 7 2018.