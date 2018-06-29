MP calling for review into business rates after Poundworld’s demise

MP Jon Trickett says business rates should be reviewed following Poundworld’s fall into administration.

The discount store is the latest in a long line of high street shops to be hit hard by falling footfall in town and city centres.

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett

With a buyer still being sought for the business, almost 100 jobs were axed last week from the firm’s headquarters in Normanton.

Mr Trickett, MP for Hemsworth, says focus should be placed on changing shopping habits with business rates reflecting this.

He said: “A lot of high streets brands are closing and it’s affecting the quality of the high street.

“Shoppers habits are changing with more and more people buying online.

“There’s more that the government could and should do, it would be unfortunate if the high street continued to die away, and leave it with just betting shops, arcades and second-hand shops.

“We need to look at how business rates operate, it could well be a factor, but I think more work needs to be done. Discount shopping is under threat so what will happen to the rest of the high street, I don’t know.

“We have seen decades and decades of shopping habits changing quickly, even week to week.”

Former owner of Poundworld Chris Edwards opened his first bargain shop in 1975 which now has 350 outlets.

During the 2000s, business boomed with the firm recording a 55 per cent increase in sales.