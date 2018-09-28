Multi-brand car showroom after merger

A collaboration of two Evans Halshaw branches has led to the first combined Peugeot and Vauxhall dealership in the UK.

Following the recent news that Vauxhall joined PSA Group, the Evans Halshaw Peugeot dealership in Wakefield has merged with a Vauxhall dealership.

The Peugeot dealership, which was previously on the Cathedral Retail Park on Charlesworth Way, is now located on Doncaster Road.

Jeff Hocking, national franchise director of Vauxhall, said: “This merger has been an exciting transition for the brand, and the newly refurbished dealership offers a variety of new facilities and also incorporates Peugeot’s brand-new corporate branding, giving it a fresh new look.

“We are looking forward to welcoming customers to our brand new, multi-brand showroom.”