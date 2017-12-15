Mum inspires headshave

PAULA HUTCHINSON raised more than £2,000 for good causes with a charity headshave inspired by her mum.

Paula, 48, had her hair shaved off at Bank Street Salon in Castleford in aid of Macmillian Cancer Support and the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs for poorly youngsters.

She decided to brave the headshave after her mum, Lilian Bullough, 68, was diagnosed with cancer.

Mrs Bullough is currently having chemotherapy at St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

Mrs Hutchinson, of Camden Road, Castleford, said: “I wanted to support my mum with her cancer and now we can both be bald together. Macmillian do a fantastic job and I wanted to help them keep going.”

Paula set a fundraising target of £500, but has so far raised at least £2,300 after having her hair and seven-inch plait shaved off last Friday. She added: “I’m really overwhelmed to have raised so much.”

The cash will help Macmillan Cancer Support provide specialist nurses, run support groups and offer an advice line for people affected by cancer.

The Little Princess Trust collects donations of hair to make wigs for youngsters who lose their hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Paula said on her fundraising web page: “I don’t see myself as brave or courageous in going bald for cancer.

“I am doing this to support someone very close to me, my beautiful, amazing mum.

“She has incurable cancer, which she is being treated for with chemotherapy.

“All we can do is be there for my mum and show how much support she has and help her fight this nasty disease.”