Murder investigation launched after man dies in street attack

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a Castleford man following a street attack.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating following the death of Darrius Skinderowicz (41) at Pinderfields Hospital during the afternoon of Thursday January, 17.

Mr Skinderowicz, a Polish national living in Castleford, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries late evening on the 15th January after he was found on the street unresponsive.

Subsequent enquiries at the hospital however determined he had been the victim of an assault the previous evening.

It is believed the assault occurred at about 6.25pm on January 15 at the junction of Carlton Street and Albion Street in Castleford, in which the victim was assaulted by a male.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident.

A 15-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of assault, and subsequently murder, in connection with the death of the 41-year-old, and released on police bail.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Chris Gibson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Following enquiries we are treating Mr Skinderowciz’s death as a murder and are appealing for witnesses to the assault we believe he suffered.

“The Junction of Carlton Street and Albion Street would have been very busy at about 6.25pm and at least 2 buses and several cars would have driven past the location around the time of the offence.

“We would like to appeal for witnesses who may have been in the vicinity, a passenger on a bus who saw what happened or anyone driving past who saw the assault to come forward with any information.

He added: “I would ask anyone who has information to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 0078 of January 16.

“Information can also be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”