Murder investigation launched after Pontefract death

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Pontefract yesterday morning.

Full Story: Arrest over death of man at Pontefract house

Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 2.40am, August 23, to reports of a man found with injuries at a property on South Baileygate.

The 45-year-old male was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The death is now being investigated as murder and enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.