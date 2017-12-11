Mystery ‘Labour death’ plane spotted over Wakefield

A plane bearing a political message was seen flying over parts of Wakefield over the weekend, having been spotted over areas of the country in recent months.

The light aircraft was seen towing the banner which reads ‘Labour is Death UK’ shortly before 11am on Saturday.

It flew over Lupset, Flanshaw and the bottom of Westgate.

The same plane has been reported flying over Merseyside and Manchester in November.

There has been speculation on social media that the message is political, while others think it could be a music promotion.